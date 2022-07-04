How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Madison Bumgarner will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants and Evan Longoria on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- The Giants are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (365 total).
- The Giants rank seventh in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 329 (4.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .297 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-leading 41 runs batted in.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Flores is 83rd in homers and 44th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson has put his power on display as he leads his team with 17 home runs.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .238.
- Darin Ruf is hitting .222 with nine doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 42.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is seventh and his RBI tally is 39th.
- Ketel Marte's batting average of .263 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
- Marte is currently 178th in home runs and 166th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Daulton Varsho has 62 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.295/.411.
- David Peralta has 57 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .476 this season.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Tigers
W 4-3
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
L 1-0
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
L 5-3
Home
7/3/2022
White Sox
L 13-4
Home
7/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Padres
W 7-6
Home
6/29/2022
Padres
L 4-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rockies
W 9-3
Away
7/2/2022
Rockies
L 11-7
Away
7/3/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
7/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/5/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/6/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
