How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Madison Bumgarner will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants and Evan Longoria on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
  • The Giants are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (365 total).
  • The Giants rank seventh in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 329 (4.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .297 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-leading 41 runs batted in.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Flores is 83rd in homers and 44th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has put his power on display as he leads his team with 17 home runs.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .238.
  • Darin Ruf is hitting .222 with nine doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 42.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is seventh and his RBI tally is 39th.
  • Ketel Marte's batting average of .263 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • Marte is currently 178th in home runs and 166th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Daulton Varsho has 62 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.295/.411.
  • David Peralta has 57 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Tigers

W 4-3

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

L 1-0

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

L 13-4

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/7/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

6/29/2022

Padres

L 4-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rockies

W 9-3

Away

7/2/2022

Rockies

L 11-7

Away

7/3/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

7/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/6/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC defender Jesus Murillo (3) and FC Dallas forward Jes s Ferreira (10) battle for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) controls the ball in the second half against Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Cornhole
Other

How to Watch Cornhole

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) is congratulated by Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) is congratulated by Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy