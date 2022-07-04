How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Madison Bumgarner will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants and Evan Longoria on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

The Giants are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (365 total).

The Giants rank seventh in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 329 (4.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .297 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-leading 41 runs batted in.

Among all hitters in the majors, Flores is 83rd in homers and 44th in RBI.

Joc Pederson has put his power on display as he leads his team with 17 home runs.

Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .238.

Darin Ruf is hitting .222 with nine doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 21 and runs batted in with 42.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is seventh and his RBI tally is 39th.

Ketel Marte's batting average of .263 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Marte is currently 178th in home runs and 166th in RBI in the major leagues.

Daulton Varsho has 62 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.295/.411.

David Peralta has 57 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Tigers W 4-3 Home 6/29/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Home 7/1/2022 White Sox L 1-0 Home 7/2/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 White Sox L 13-4 Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/7/2022 Padres - Away 7/8/2022 Padres - Away 7/9/2022 Padres - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 6/29/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rockies W 9-3 Away 7/2/2022 Rockies L 11-7 Away 7/3/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/4/2022 Giants - Home 7/5/2022 Giants - Home 7/6/2022 Giants - Home 7/7/2022 Rockies - Home 7/8/2022 Rockies - Home 7/9/2022 Rockies - Home

