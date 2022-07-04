How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Willson Contreras will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 19th in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Brewers score the eighth-most runs in baseball (374 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.
  • The Cubs' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Cubs rank 14th in the league with 347 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (16) and runs batted in (53).
  • Tellez ranks 21st in home runs and 10th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .256 with 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Yelich is 99th in homers and 126th in RBI.
  • Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 long balls.
  • Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .257 batting average.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras has been key for Chicago with 71 hits, an OBP of .398 plus a slugging percentage of .508.
  • Contreras ranks 39th in homers and 77th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ian Happ is batting .285 to lead Chicago, while adding eight homers and 37 runs batted in this season.
  • Overall, Happ ranks 99th in homers and 65th in RBI this year.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.
  • Nico Hoerner has 69 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Rays

W 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

7/1/2022

Pirates

W 19-2

Away

7/2/2022

Pirates

L 7-4

Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/6/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Reds

W 8-3

Home

6/30/2022

Reds

W 15-7

Home

7/1/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/2/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Home

7/3/2022

Red Sox

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/5/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/6/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Regional restrictions apply.

