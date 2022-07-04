How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Willson Contreras will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers are 19th in MLB with a .237 batting average.

The Brewers score the eighth-most runs in baseball (374 total, 4.6 per game).

The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cubs' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 14th in the league with 347 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (16) and runs batted in (53).

Tellez ranks 21st in home runs and 10th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Christian Yelich is batting .256 with 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Yelich is 99th in homers and 126th in RBI.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 long balls.

Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a .257 batting average.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras has been key for Chicago with 71 hits, an OBP of .398 plus a slugging percentage of .508.

Contreras ranks 39th in homers and 77th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Ian Happ is batting .285 to lead Chicago, while adding eight homers and 37 runs batted in this season.

Overall, Happ ranks 99th in homers and 65th in RBI this year.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.

Nico Hoerner has 69 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 7/1/2022 Pirates W 19-2 Away 7/2/2022 Pirates L 7-4 Away 7/3/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Away 7/4/2022 Cubs - Home 7/5/2022 Cubs - Home 7/6/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Pirates - Home 7/9/2022 Pirates - Home 7/10/2022 Pirates - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Reds W 8-3 Home 6/30/2022 Reds W 15-7 Home 7/1/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 7/2/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Home 7/3/2022 Red Sox L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Brewers - Away 7/5/2022 Brewers - Away 7/6/2022 Brewers - Away 7/7/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/8/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers - Away

