How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs head to Milwaukee for the first of a three-game series against the rival Brewers on Monday

The Cubs saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday when they lost the finale of a three-game series with the Red Sox. They gave up two runs in the top of the 11th on a throwing error and lost 4-2.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cubs were looking to pick up their first series sweep of the year, but just couldn't get it done and now head up north to take on the Brewers looking to win their fourth straight series.

The Brewers, though, will be looking to defend their home turf on the Fourth of July and get their second straight win.

The Brewers are coming off a series split against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, but have won six of their last eight games.

Monday they will send Eric Lauer to the mound looking to get that win. Lauer has been good this year going 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA.

The Brewers, though, have lost four of his last six starts. Monday they will look to be better as they try and beat the Cubs yet again.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
