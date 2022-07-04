How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Johnny Cueto, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.254).

The White Sox have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (328 total runs).

The White Sox are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Twins rank eighth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

The Twins rank 12th in the league with 364 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has launched a team-best nine home runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Abreu ranks 28th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Luis Robert has put up 40 runs batted in to lead his team.

Robert is 99th in home runs and 46th in RBI so far this season.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .297.

Tim Anderson has 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .333.

Twins Impact Players

Arraez leads Minnesota with a .344 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 27 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Arraez is 220th in homers and 141st in RBI.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs (21) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .227.

Buxton ranks seventh in home runs and 57th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Max Kepler is slashing .233/.342/.388 this season for the Twins.

Gio Urshela is batting .260 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Angels W 11-4 Away 6/29/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 7/1/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 7/2/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 7/3/2022 Giants W 13-4 Away 7/4/2022 Twins - Home 7/5/2022 Twins - Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home 7/7/2022 Tigers - Home 7/8/2022 Tigers - Home 7/9/2022 Tigers - Home

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Guardians L 7-6 Away 6/30/2022 Guardians L 5-3 Away 7/1/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Home 7/2/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 7/3/2022 Orioles L 3-1 Home 7/4/2022 White Sox - Away 7/5/2022 White Sox - Away 7/6/2022 White Sox - Away 7/8/2022 Rangers - Away 7/9/2022 Rangers - Away 7/10/2022 Rangers - Away

