How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Johnny Cueto, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.254).
- The White Sox have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (328 total runs).
- The White Sox are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Twins rank eighth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- The Twins rank 12th in the league with 364 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu has launched a team-best nine home runs.
- Among all MLB hitters, Abreu ranks 28th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Luis Robert has put up 40 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Robert is 99th in home runs and 46th in RBI so far this season.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .297.
- Tim Anderson has 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .333.
Twins Impact Players
- Arraez leads Minnesota with a .344 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 27 RBI.
- Among all batters in the majors, Arraez is 220th in homers and 141st in RBI.
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs (21) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .227.
- Buxton ranks seventh in home runs and 57th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Max Kepler is slashing .233/.342/.388 this season for the Twins.
- Gio Urshela is batting .260 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
White Sox and Twins Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Angels
W 11-4
Away
6/29/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
7/1/2022
Giants
W 1-0
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
W 13-4
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Guardians
L 7-6
Away
6/30/2022
Guardians
L 5-3
Away
7/1/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Home
7/2/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
7/3/2022
Orioles
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/5/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/6/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/8/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/9/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/10/2022
Rangers
-
Away
