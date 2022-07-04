How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Taijuan Walker, who is the named starter for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .255 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (377 total).
  • The Mets rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds rank 18th in the league with 335 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.
  • Alonso's home runs place him fifth in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Lindor is 49th in home runs and seventh in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Starling Marte is batting .280 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .317 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury is batting .266 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 42 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Drury ranks 21st in home runs and 39th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .423 on the year.
  • Overall, Pham ranks 57th in home runs and 85th in RBI this season.
  • Kyle Farmer is batting .284 to lead Cincinnati, while adding five homers and 39 runs batted in this season.
  • Joey Votto has 45 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Astros

L 9-1

Home

6/29/2022

Astros

L 2-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Cubs

L 8-3

Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

L 15-7

Away

7/1/2022

Braves

L 9-1

Home

7/2/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

7/3/2022

Braves

W 4-3

Home

7/4/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

