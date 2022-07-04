How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Taijuan Walker, who is the named starter for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Mets' .255 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (377 total).
- The Mets rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- The Reds rank 18th in the league with 335 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.
- Alonso's home runs place him fifth in MLB, and he ranks first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Lindor is 49th in home runs and seventh in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Starling Marte is batting .280 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .317 batting average.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury is batting .266 this season with a team-high 16 home runs and 42 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Drury ranks 21st in home runs and 39th in RBI.
- Tommy Pham has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .423 on the year.
- Overall, Pham ranks 57th in home runs and 85th in RBI this season.
- Kyle Farmer is batting .284 to lead Cincinnati, while adding five homers and 39 runs batted in this season.
- Joey Votto has 45 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
Mets and Reds Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Astros
L 9-1
Home
6/29/2022
Astros
L 2-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Cubs
L 8-3
Away
6/30/2022
Cubs
L 15-7
Away
7/1/2022
Braves
L 9-1
Home
7/2/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
7/3/2022
Braves
W 4-3
Home
7/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
