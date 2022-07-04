How to Watch Rockies at Dodgers

The Rockies go for their third straight win on Monday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers

The Rockies begin a seven-game road trip on Monday looking to win their third straight game. The Rockies lost the opener to the Diamondbacks on Friday, but turned around and won on Saturday and Sunday to get the series win.

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

It was their second straight series win after they took two of three from the Dodgers to begin last week.

They will look to do it again this week as they play the Dodgers and Diamondbacks on the road.

The Dodgers, though, will be looking to slow down the Rockies and avenge the series loss from last week.

The Dodgers come into the series fresh off a series win against the Padres. The Dodgers failed to get the sweep on Sunday, but had won the first three games of the series.

Sunday's loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Dodgers, but the series win helped them push their division lead to three and a half games over the Padres.

Monday the Dodgers will look to stay hot and get a big Independence Day win against the streaking Rockies.

