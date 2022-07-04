How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) is congratulated by Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to beat Jonathan Heasley, the Kansas City Royals' starting pitcher, on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 343, 4.4 per game.
  • The Astros are 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Royals have scored 296 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .310.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .258 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 21st in homers and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jose Altuve has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while batting .280.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .239 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Whit Merrifield is batting .228 with three home runs and 33 RBI for Kansas City this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Merrifield ranks 251st in home runs and 93rd in RBI.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 39.
  • Witt Jr. is 57th in homers and 54th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Andrew Benintendi is batting .308 to lead Kansas City, while adding three homers and 29 runs batted in this season.
  • Hunter Dozier has 66 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Rangers

L 8-3

Home

6/29/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/3/2022

Tigers

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/5/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/8/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

