How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to beat Jonathan Heasley, the Kansas City Royals' starting pitcher, on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- The Astros rank 15th in runs scored with 343, 4.4 per game.
- The Astros are 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Royals have scored 296 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .310.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .258 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
- Tucker ranks 21st in homers and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Jose Altuve has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while batting .280.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .239 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Whit Merrifield is batting .228 with three home runs and 33 RBI for Kansas City this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Merrifield ranks 251st in home runs and 93rd in RBI.
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 39.
- Witt Jr. is 57th in homers and 54th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Andrew Benintendi is batting .308 to lead Kansas City, while adding three homers and 29 runs batted in this season.
- Hunter Dozier has 66 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .438 this season.
Astros and Royals Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Mets
W 2-0
Away
6/30/2022
Yankees
W 2-1
Home
7/1/2022
Angels
W 8-1
Home
7/2/2022
Angels
W 9-1
Home
7/3/2022
Angels
W 4-2
Home
7/4/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/5/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/6/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/7/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/8/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Rangers
L 8-3
Home
6/29/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
7/1/2022
Tigers
W 3-1
Away
7/2/2022
Tigers
L 4-3
Away
7/3/2022
Tigers
W 7-4
Away
7/4/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/5/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/8/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/9/2022
Guardians
-
Home
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)