How to Watch Royals at Astros

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros are looking to make it seven wins in a row when they kick off a four-game series with the Royals today.

The Royals (29-48) are on the road in Houston to kick off a four-game series with the Astros (51-27). The Astros are currently leading the AL West while the Royals are in last place in the AL Central. 

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Most recently, the Royals are coming off of a 7-4 win over the Tigers. Kansas City was able to take two out of three games to secure the series win. The wins allowed the Royals to close in on the Tigers and with some wins against the Astros, they should be able to move ahead of Detroit since they are only trailing by one game. 

The Astros are coming off of a series sweep against the Angels over the weekend. Houston was able to outscore Los Angeles 21-4 in the series and absolutely dominated the second to last place Angels. 

Houston currently has a 13.5-game lead over the second-place Mariners in the AL West so the team will have plenty of wiggle room in this series with the Royals, but it's unlikely the Astros will take a gentle approach. 

Tune in today and see if the Astros can pick up their seventh win in a row over the Royals. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
