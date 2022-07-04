How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) is congratulated by Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Jonathan Heasley, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (343 total runs).
  • The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 296 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .310.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is second in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Tucker is batting .258 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 21st in homers and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jose Altuve has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while batting .280.
  • Alex Bregman has 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks while batting .239.

Royals Impact Players

  • Whit Merrifield has been key for Kansas City with 71 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .312.
  • Merrifield ranks 251st in home runs and 94th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .233 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 39 RBI.
  • Witt Jr. is currently 57th in home runs and 54th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .308 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .263 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Mets

W 2-0

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Rangers

L 8-3

Home

6/29/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/3/2022

Tigers

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/5/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/8/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

