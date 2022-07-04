How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) is congratulated by Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Jonathan Heasley, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Astros are 16th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (343 total runs).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.

The Royals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 296 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 23 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .310.

Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is second in homers and seventh in RBI.

Tucker is batting .258 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Tucker ranks 21st in homers and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.

Jose Altuve has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while batting .280.

Alex Bregman has 16 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks while batting .239.

Royals Impact Players

Whit Merrifield has been key for Kansas City with 71 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .312.

Merrifield ranks 251st in home runs and 94th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .233 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 39 RBI.

Witt Jr. is currently 57th in home runs and 54th in RBI in the major leagues.

Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .308 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.

Hunter Dozier is batting .263 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Mets W 2-0 Away 6/30/2022 Yankees W 2-1 Home 7/1/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 7/2/2022 Angels W 9-1 Home 7/3/2022 Angels W 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Royals - Home 7/5/2022 Royals - Home 7/6/2022 Royals - Home 7/7/2022 Royals - Home 7/8/2022 Athletics - Away 7/9/2022 Athletics - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Rangers L 8-3 Home 6/29/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 7/1/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Away 7/2/2022 Tigers L 4-3 Away 7/3/2022 Tigers W 7-4 Away 7/4/2022 Astros - Away 7/5/2022 Astros - Away 7/6/2022 Astros - Away 7/7/2022 Astros - Away 7/8/2022 Guardians - Home 7/9/2022 Guardians - Home

Regional restrictions apply.