How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

The Brewers have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (374 total runs).

The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.

The Cubs' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 14th in the league with 347 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has managed a team-high 16 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.

Including all hitters in baseball, Tellez is 21st in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .256.

Yelich ranks 99th in home runs in the majors and 126th in RBI.

Willy Adames has 16 home runs, best in the lineup.

Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a team-leading batting average of .257.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 71 hits, an OBP of .398 plus a slugging percentage of .508.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras is 39th in homers and 77th in RBI.

Happ's batting average of .285 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Happ is 99th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 65th in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.

Nico Hoerner is batting .309 with an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Rays W 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 7/1/2022 Pirates W 19-2 Away 7/2/2022 Pirates L 7-4 Away 7/3/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Away 7/4/2022 Cubs - Home 7/5/2022 Cubs - Home 7/6/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Pirates - Home 7/9/2022 Pirates - Home 7/10/2022 Pirates - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Reds W 8-3 Home 6/30/2022 Reds W 15-7 Home 7/1/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 7/2/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Home 7/3/2022 Red Sox L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Brewers - Away 7/5/2022 Brewers - Away 7/6/2022 Brewers - Away 7/7/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/8/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.