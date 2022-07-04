How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will meet on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Jose Abreu and Luis Arraez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.254).

The White Sox are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (328 total).

The White Sox are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Twins' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

The Twins have scored 364 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has swatted a team- leading nine home runs.

Abreu's home runs rank him 83rd in baseball, and he ranks 68th in RBI.

Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 40 runs batted in.

Robert is 99th in homers in baseball and 46th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn has a team-best batting average of .297.

Tim Anderson has 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .333.

Twins Impact Players

Arraez leads Minnesota with a .344 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 27 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Arraez's home run total ranks 221st and his RBI tally is 142nd.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs (21) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .227.

Buxton is currently seventh in homers and 57th in RBI in the big leagues.

Max Kepler has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Gio Urshela is batting .260 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Angels W 11-4 Away 6/29/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 7/1/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 7/2/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 7/3/2022 Giants W 13-4 Away 7/4/2022 Twins - Home 7/5/2022 Twins - Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home 7/7/2022 Tigers - Home 7/8/2022 Tigers - Home 7/9/2022 Tigers - Home

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Guardians L 7-6 Away 6/30/2022 Guardians L 5-3 Away 7/1/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Home 7/2/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 7/3/2022 Orioles L 3-1 Home 7/4/2022 White Sox - Away 7/5/2022 White Sox - Away 7/6/2022 White Sox - Away 7/8/2022 Rangers - Away 7/9/2022 Rangers - Away 7/10/2022 Rangers - Away

