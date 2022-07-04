How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will meet on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Jose Abreu and Luis Arraez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.254).
  • The White Sox are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (328 total).
  • The White Sox are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.
  • The Twins' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Twins have scored 364 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Twins have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has swatted a team- leading nine home runs.
  • Abreu's home runs rank him 83rd in baseball, and he ranks 68th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 40 runs batted in.
  • Robert is 99th in homers in baseball and 46th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn has a team-best batting average of .297.
  • Tim Anderson has 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .333.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez leads Minnesota with a .344 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 27 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Arraez's home run total ranks 221st and his RBI tally is 142nd.
  • Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs (21) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .227.
  • Buxton is currently seventh in homers and 57th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Max Kepler has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
  • Gio Urshela is batting .260 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Angels

W 11-4

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

W 13-4

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Guardians

L 7-6

Away

6/30/2022

Guardians

L 5-3

Away

7/1/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Home

7/2/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

7/3/2022

Orioles

L 3-1

Home

7/4/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/5/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/6/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/8/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

