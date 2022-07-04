How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will meet on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Jose Abreu and Luis Arraez among those expected to deliver at the plate.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.254).
- The White Sox are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (328 total).
- The White Sox are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Twins' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- The Twins have scored 364 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu has swatted a team- leading nine home runs.
- Abreu's home runs rank him 83rd in baseball, and he ranks 68th in RBI.
- Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 40 runs batted in.
- Robert is 99th in homers in baseball and 46th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn has a team-best batting average of .297.
- Tim Anderson has 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .333.
Twins Impact Players
- Arraez leads Minnesota with a .344 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 27 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Arraez's home run total ranks 221st and his RBI tally is 142nd.
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs (21) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .227.
- Buxton is currently seventh in homers and 57th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Max Kepler has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- Gio Urshela is batting .260 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
White Sox and Twins Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Angels
W 11-4
Away
6/29/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
7/1/2022
Giants
W 1-0
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
W 13-4
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Guardians
L 7-6
Away
6/30/2022
Guardians
L 5-3
Away
7/1/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Home
7/2/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
7/3/2022
Orioles
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/5/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/6/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/8/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/9/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/10/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)