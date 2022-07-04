How to Watch Mets at Reds

The Mets will look to extend their lead over the Braves in the NL East while the Reds will try to close the gap between them and the Cubs in the NL Central.

The Mets (49-30) are on the road in Cincinnati to kick off a three-game series with the Reds (27-51). The Mets are currently leading the NL East while the Reds are in last place in the NL Central.

How to Watch New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Most recently, the Mets picked up two out of three games against the Rangers. The Mets picked up game one with a score of 4-3 but dropped game two 7-3. New York was able to bounce back to win game three 4-1.

The Reds have struggled a bit recently and are 4-6 in their last ten games. In their last series with the Braves, they were only able to pick up the final win in the series by a score of 4-3.

The Reds will be looking to pick up a couple of games in this series to start closing the gap on the Cubs who are four and a half games ahead. The Mets will be using this series to try and extend their lead over the second-place Braves who they lead by three and a half games.

Tune in today to see if the Reds are able to have a successful series and start moving closer to overtaking the Cubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.