How to Watch Mets at Reds

How to Watch New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mets (49-30) are on the road in Cincinnati to kick off a three-game series with the Reds (27-51). The Mets are currently leading the NL East while the Reds are in last place in the NL Central.
How to Watch New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Today:
Game Date: July 4, 2022
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: SportsNet NY
Live stream New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Most recently, the Mets picked up two out of three games against the Rangers. The Mets picked up game one with a score of 4-3 but dropped game two 7-3. New York was able to bounce back to win game three 4-1.
The Reds have struggled a bit recently and are 4-6 in their last ten games. In their last series with the Braves, they were only able to pick up the final win in the series by a score of 4-3.
The Reds will be looking to pick up a couple of games in this series to start closing the gap on the Cubs who are four and a half games ahead. The Mets will be using this series to try and extend their lead over the second-place Braves who they lead by three and a half games.
Tune in today to see if the Reds are able to have a successful series and start moving closer to overtaking the Cubs.
Regional restrictions may apply.