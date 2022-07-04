How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Taijuan Walker gets the nod for the New York Mets on Monday against Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Mets' .255 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (377 total).

The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Reds rank 18th in the league with 335 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).

Of all hitters in baseball, Alonso's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him first.

Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .244.

Lindor is 49th in homers and seventh in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Starling Marte is batting .280 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .317 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (16) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .266.

In all of MLB, Drury ranks 21st in home runs and 39th in RBI.

Pham is batting .257 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Pham ranks 57th in homers and 85th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Kyle Farmer is batting .284 to lead Cincinnati, while adding five homers and 39 runs batted in this season.

Joey Votto is batting .214 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Astros L 9-1 Home 6/29/2022 Astros L 2-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/2/2022 Rangers L 7-3 Home 7/3/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Home 7/4/2022 Reds - Away 7/5/2022 Reds - Away 7/6/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Marlins - Home 7/8/2022 Marlins - Home 7/9/2022 Marlins - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Cubs L 8-3 Away 6/30/2022 Cubs L 15-7 Away 7/1/2022 Braves L 9-1 Home 7/2/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 7/3/2022 Braves W 4-3 Home 7/4/2022 Mets - Home 7/5/2022 Mets - Home 7/6/2022 Mets - Home 7/7/2022 Pirates - Home 7/7/2022 Pirates - Home 7/8/2022 Rays - Home

Regional restrictions apply.