How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Taijuan Walker gets the nod for the New York Mets on Monday against Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .255 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (377 total).
  • The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
  • The Reds rank 18th in the league with 335 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Alonso's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him first.
  • Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .244.
  • Lindor is 49th in homers and seventh in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Starling Marte is batting .280 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .317 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (16) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .266.
  • In all of MLB, Drury ranks 21st in home runs and 39th in RBI.
  • Pham is batting .257 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.
  • Pham ranks 57th in homers and 85th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Kyle Farmer is batting .284 to lead Cincinnati, while adding five homers and 39 runs batted in this season.
  • Joey Votto is batting .214 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Astros

L 9-1

Home

6/29/2022

Astros

L 2-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Cubs

L 8-3

Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

L 15-7

Away

7/1/2022

Braves

L 9-1

Home

7/2/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

7/3/2022

Braves

W 4-3

Home

7/4/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 25, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) reacts after scoring a penalty kick at the end of overtime against Inter Miami at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch D.C. United at Orlando City SC

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
skylar-diggins-smith
WNBA

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Baseball

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Padres

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Reds

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy