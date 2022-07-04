How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Taijuan Walker gets the nod for the New York Mets on Monday against Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.
Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Mets' .255 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (377 total).
- The Mets rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- The Reds rank 18th in the league with 335 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
- Of all hitters in baseball, Alonso's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him first.
- Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .244.
- Lindor is 49th in homers and seventh in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Starling Marte is batting .280 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .317 batting average.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (16) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .266.
- In all of MLB, Drury ranks 21st in home runs and 39th in RBI.
- Pham is batting .257 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.
- Pham ranks 57th in homers and 85th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Kyle Farmer is batting .284 to lead Cincinnati, while adding five homers and 39 runs batted in this season.
- Joey Votto is batting .214 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
Mets and Reds Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Astros
L 9-1
Home
6/29/2022
Astros
L 2-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Cubs
L 8-3
Away
6/30/2022
Cubs
L 15-7
Away
7/1/2022
Braves
L 9-1
Home
7/2/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
7/3/2022
Braves
W 4-3
Home
7/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
