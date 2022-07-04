How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners head into a matchup with Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Padres vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
- The Padres score the 10th-most runs in baseball (365 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Padres' .316 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 319 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Mariners have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the Padres with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .320.
- In all of MLB, Machado is 49th in home runs and 24th in RBI.
- Profar is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.
- Profar is 99th in homers and 57th in RBI so far this year.
- Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while batting .242.
- Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .273.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .280 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Rodriguez ranks 35th in homers and 44th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .381 on the year.
- Crawford ranks 177th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 188th in RBI.
- Eugenio Suarez has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
- Adam Frazier has 64 hits and an OBP of .287 to go with a slugging percentage of .290 this season.
Padres and Mariners Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-0
Away
6/30/2022
Dodgers
L 3-1
Away
7/1/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
7/2/2022
Dodgers
L 7-2
Away
7/3/2022
Dodgers
W 4-2
Away
7/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/5/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/7/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/8/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/9/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/10/2022
Giants
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Orioles
W 9-3
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
W 8-6
Home
7/1/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
7/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/5/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/9/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/10/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
