How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners head into a matchup with Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Padres have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

The Padres score the 10th-most runs in baseball (365 total, 4.5 per game).

The Padres' .316 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

The Mariners are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 319 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Mariners have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .320.

In all of MLB, Machado is 49th in home runs and 24th in RBI.

Profar is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.

Profar is 99th in homers and 57th in RBI so far this year.

Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while batting .242.

Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .273.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .280 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Rodriguez ranks 35th in homers and 44th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .381 on the year.

Crawford ranks 177th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 188th in RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Adam Frazier has 64 hits and an OBP of .287 to go with a slugging percentage of .290 this season.

Padres and Mariners Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers L 7-2 Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Mariners - Home 7/5/2022 Mariners - Home 7/7/2022 Giants - Home 7/8/2022 Giants - Home 7/9/2022 Giants - Home 7/10/2022 Giants - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Orioles W 9-3 Home 6/30/2022 Athletics W 8-6 Home 7/1/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/4/2022 Padres - Away 7/5/2022 Padres - Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Regional restrictions apply.