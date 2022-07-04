How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners head into a matchup with Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
  • The Padres score the 10th-most runs in baseball (365 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Padres' .316 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 319 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
  • The Mariners have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .320.
  • In all of MLB, Machado is 49th in home runs and 24th in RBI.
  • Profar is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.
  • Profar is 99th in homers and 57th in RBI so far this year.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while batting .242.
  • Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .273.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .280 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Rodriguez ranks 35th in homers and 44th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .381 on the year.
  • Crawford ranks 177th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 188th in RBI.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
  • Adam Frazier has 64 hits and an OBP of .287 to go with a slugging percentage of .290 this season.

Padres and Mariners Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Away

6/30/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

L 7-2

Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

W 4-2

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Orioles

W 9-3

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

W 8-6

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 25, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) reacts after scoring a penalty kick at the end of overtime against Inter Miami at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch D.C. United at Orlando City SC

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
skylar-diggins-smith
WNBA

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Padres

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Reds

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Baseball

How to Watch Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy