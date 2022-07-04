How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Carlos Rodon starts for the San Francisco Giants on Monday against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- The Giants are the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (365 total).
- The Giants rank seventh in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored 329 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .297 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-leading 41 runs batted in.
- In all of baseball, Flores ranks 83rd in home runs and 44th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson's 17 home runs lead his team.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .238 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- Darin Ruf is hitting .222 with nine doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .207.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker ranks seventh in home runs and 39th in RBI.
- Marte's batting average of .263 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
- Overall, Marte is 178th in homers and 166th in RBI this season.
- Daulton Varsho is slashing .234/.295/.411 this season for the Diamondbacks.
- David Peralta is batting .251 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .476 this season.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Tigers
W 4-3
Home
6/29/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Home
7/1/2022
White Sox
L 1-0
Home
7/2/2022
White Sox
L 5-3
Home
7/3/2022
White Sox
L 13-4
Home
7/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
7/7/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/28/2022
Padres
W 7-6
Home
6/29/2022
Padres
L 4-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rockies
W 9-3
Away
7/2/2022
Rockies
L 11-7
Away
7/3/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
7/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/5/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/6/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
7/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
