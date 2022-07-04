How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar ready for the first of a two-game series against Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Padres vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Padres' .241 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (365 total runs).
- The Padres are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored 319 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has a team-best batting average of .320.
- Machado's home runs rank him 49th in the majors, and he is 24th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.
- Profar is 99th in home runs and 57th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .273 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .280 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
- Among all batters in MLB, Rodriguez's home run total is 35th and his RBI tally is 44th.
- Jesse Winker is batting .226 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.
- Overall, Winker is 151st in home runs and 94th in RBI this year.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .436 on the year.
Padres and Mariners Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-0
Away
6/30/2022
Dodgers
L 3-1
Away
7/1/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
7/2/2022
Dodgers
L 7-2
Away
7/3/2022
Dodgers
W 4-2
Away
7/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/5/2022
Mariners
-
Home
7/7/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/8/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/9/2022
Giants
-
Home
7/10/2022
Giants
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Orioles
W 9-3
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
W 8-6
Home
7/1/2022
Athletics
L 3-1
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
7/3/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
7/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/5/2022
Padres
-
Away
7/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/9/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/10/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)