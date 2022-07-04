How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar ready for the first of a two-game series against Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .241 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (365 total runs).
  • The Padres are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored 319 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has a team-best batting average of .320.
  • Machado's home runs rank him 49th in the majors, and he is 24th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.
  • Profar is 99th in home runs and 57th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Jake Cronenworth is hitting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .273 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .280 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Rodriguez's home run total is 35th and his RBI tally is 44th.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .226 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.
  • Overall, Winker is 151st in home runs and 94th in RBI this year.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .436 on the year.

Padres and Mariners Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Away

6/30/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

L 7-2

Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

W 4-2

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Orioles

W 9-3

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

W 8-6

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Start your free trial today!
