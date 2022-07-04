How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar ready for the first of a two-game series against Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Padres vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Padres' .241 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

The Padres have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (365 total runs).

The Padres are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored 319 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has a team-best batting average of .320.

Machado's home runs rank him 49th in the majors, and he is 24th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.

Profar is 99th in home runs and 57th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .273 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .280 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.

Among all batters in MLB, Rodriguez's home run total is 35th and his RBI tally is 44th.

Jesse Winker is batting .226 with an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Overall, Winker is 151st in home runs and 94th in RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .436 on the year.

Padres and Mariners Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers L 7-2 Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Mariners - Home 7/5/2022 Mariners - Home 7/7/2022 Giants - Home 7/8/2022 Giants - Home 7/9/2022 Giants - Home 7/10/2022 Giants - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Orioles W 9-3 Home 6/30/2022 Athletics W 8-6 Home 7/1/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/4/2022 Padres - Away 7/5/2022 Padres - Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home

