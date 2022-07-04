How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

Tampa Bay will head up the east coast to Boston to kick off a three game series against the Red Sox.

The Rays (43-36) are on the road in Boston for a three-game series with the Red Sox (44-35) beginning today.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Tampa Bay is currently on a three-game win streak after beating the Blue Jays in the last three games of their five-game series to secure the series win. Despite losing the first two games to the Blue Jays, the Rays were able to bounce back and outscore the Blue Jays 24-10 in their final three games.

Yesterday, the Rays picked up a 7-3 victory after posting a huge six-run inning in the fifth to put a comeback out of reach for Toronto.

The Red Sox are coming off of a three-game series against the Cubs over the weekend. While the Red Sox were able to pick up the final win in the series with a 4-2 victory, they lost the first two games 6-5 and 3-1 respectively.

The Cubs got on the board first yesterday, but the Sox answered with two runs in the fourth to take the lead. In the bottom of the eighth, the Cubs tied things back up and the game went into extra innings. Two runs from the Sox in the eleventh secured the win for Boston.

Tune in today to see which team is able to pick up the win on the Fourth of July.

