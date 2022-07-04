How to Watch Blue Jays at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jays look to snap a three-game losing streak on Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Athletics

The Blue Jays begin a seven-game west-coast road trip on Monday in Oakland. The Blue Jays are looking to get back on track after they lost the last three games of a five-game series with the Rays.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Blue Jays had won four of five including a big series win against the Red Sox, but couldn't slow down the Rays to end the series.

Monday they will send Alek Manoah to the mound looking to get back in the win column. Manoah has been one of the best pitchers in the AL this year going 9-2 with a 2.09 ERA.

The Athletics will counter with Cole Irvin as they look to snap a two-game losing streak.

Irvin is just 2-6 on the season with a 3.58 ERA. He hasn't pitched poorly this year, but the A's have lost his last nine starts and haven't won a game he has pitched since a 2-0 win over the Guardians on April 24th.

Monday they will look to snap that streak and send the Blue Jays home with their fourth straight loss.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:07
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
