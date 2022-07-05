How to Watch Cubs at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Brewers go for their third straight win on Tuesday when they take on the rival Cubs in the second of a three-game series

The Milwaukee Brewers produced some fireworks on Monday when catcher Victor Caratini hit a two-out walk-off three-run home run to give them a 5-2 win in 10 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Caratini, who used to play for the Cubs, came up big after the Brewers had escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th inning.

The win was their seventh in the last nine games and has them three games up on the second-place Cardinals in the NL Central.

The Brewers will send Jason Alexander to the mound looking to get their third straight win. Alexander has come out of the bullpen in his last two appearances, but is back in the starting rotation on Tuesday.

The Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks as they look to snap a two-game losing streak. Hendricks is just 4-6 with a 4.76 ERA on the season, but he has thrown really well in his last two starts, both wins.

The Cubs hope he can give them another good outing as they look to bounce back from two straight extra-inning losses.

