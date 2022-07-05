Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Hendricks takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at American Family Field against Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers rank 22nd in the majors with a .236 batting average.

The Brewers are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (379 total).

The Brewers are 16th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Cubs have scored 349 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has put up a team-leading 16 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.

In all of baseball, Tellez ranks 22nd in homers and 11th in RBI.

Christian Yelich's .253 batting average paces his team.

Yelich is 100th in home runs and 116th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 long balls.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 71 hits, an OBP of .392 plus a slugging percentage of .498.

In all of the major leagues, Contreras ranks 39th in homers and 78th in RBI.

Ian Happ's batting average of .283 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Happ ranks 100th in home runs and 66th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (17) and runs batted in (45) this season.

Nico Hoerner has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .425 on the year.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 7/1/2022 Pirates W 19-2 Away 7/2/2022 Pirates L 7-4 Away 7/3/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Away 7/4/2022 Cubs W 5-2 Home 7/5/2022 Cubs - Home 7/6/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Pirates - Home 7/9/2022 Pirates - Home 7/10/2022 Pirates - Home 7/12/2022 Twins - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Reds W 15-7 Home 7/1/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 7/2/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Home 7/3/2022 Red Sox L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 7/5/2022 Brewers - Away 7/6/2022 Brewers - Away 7/7/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/8/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers - Away

