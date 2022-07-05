Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins square off on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Jose Abreu and Luis Arraez have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.253).
- The White Sox have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (331 total runs).
- The White Sox rank 19th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- The Twins have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 370.
- The Twins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu has swatted a team-high 10 home runs.
- Among all MLB batters, Abreu is 27th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Luis Robert has totaled 40 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Robert ranks 100th in homers and 47th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a team-best batting average of .296.
- Tim Anderson is hitting .326 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
Twins Impact Players
- Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .348. He's also hit four home runs with 28 RBI.
- Arraez's home run total places him 222nd in the big leagues, and he is 138th in RBI.
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 40.
- Overall, Buxton is fifth in home runs and 47th in RBI this year.
- Max Kepler has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.343/.383.
- Gio Urshela has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .399 on the year.
White Sox and Twins Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
7/1/2022
Giants
W 1-0
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
W 13-4
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Guardians
L 5-3
Away
7/1/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Home
7/2/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
7/3/2022
Orioles
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
White Sox
W 6-3
Away
7/5/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/6/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/8/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/9/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/10/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
5
2022
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)