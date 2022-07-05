Jul 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins square off on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Jose Abreu and Luis Arraez have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.253).

The White Sox have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (331 total runs).

The White Sox rank 19th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Twins' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

The Twins have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 370.

The Twins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has swatted a team-high 10 home runs.

Among all MLB batters, Abreu is 27th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Luis Robert has totaled 40 runs batted in to lead his team.

Robert ranks 100th in homers and 47th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a team-best batting average of .296.

Tim Anderson is hitting .326 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Twins Impact Players

Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .348. He's also hit four home runs with 28 RBI.

Arraez's home run total places him 222nd in the big leagues, and he is 138th in RBI.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 40.

Overall, Buxton is fifth in home runs and 47th in RBI this year.

Max Kepler has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.343/.383.

Gio Urshela has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .399 on the year.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 7/1/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 7/2/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 7/3/2022 Giants W 13-4 Away 7/4/2022 Twins L 6-3 Home 7/5/2022 Twins - Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home 7/7/2022 Tigers - Home 7/8/2022 Tigers - Home 7/9/2022 Tigers - Home 7/10/2022 Tigers - Home

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Guardians L 5-3 Away 7/1/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Home 7/2/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 7/3/2022 Orioles L 3-1 Home 7/4/2022 White Sox W 6-3 Away 7/5/2022 White Sox - Away 7/6/2022 White Sox - Away 7/8/2022 Rangers - Away 7/9/2022 Rangers - Away 7/10/2022 Rangers - Away 7/12/2022 Brewers - Home

