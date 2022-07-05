Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins square off on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Jose Abreu and Luis Arraez have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The White Sox have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (331 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 19th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Twins have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 370.
  • The Twins have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has swatted a team-high 10 home runs.
  • Among all MLB batters, Abreu is 27th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
  • Luis Robert has totaled 40 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Robert ranks 100th in homers and 47th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a team-best batting average of .296.
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .326 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .348. He's also hit four home runs with 28 RBI.
  • Arraez's home run total places him 222nd in the big leagues, and he is 138th in RBI.
  • Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 40.
  • Overall, Buxton is fifth in home runs and 47th in RBI this year.
  • Max Kepler has 56 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.343/.383.
  • Gio Urshela has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .399 on the year.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

W 13-4

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Guardians

L 5-3

Away

7/1/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Home

7/2/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

7/3/2022

Orioles

L 3-1

Home

7/4/2022

White Sox

W 6-3

Away

7/5/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/6/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/8/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Luke Donald plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Luke Donald at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Anirban Lahiri plays a shot from the fairway of the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brandon Wu plays his shot from the 18th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Danny Willett plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Danny Willett at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy