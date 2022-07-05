How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) tags out Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) at home plate during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Lodolo starts for the Cincinnati Reds against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .256 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (384 total runs).
  • The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 339 (4.3 per game).
  • The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 69.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Alonso is fifth in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .248 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 39th in home runs and seventh in RBI among major league batters this season.
  • Starling Marte has 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .279.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .318 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury is batting .266 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 45 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Drury's home run total ranks 15th and his RBI tally is 29th.
  • Tommy Pham has 65 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
  • Pham ranks 57th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Kyle Farmer's batting average of .284 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Joey Votto has 45 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Astros

L 2-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

L 15-7

Away

7/1/2022

Braves

L 9-1

Home

7/2/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

7/3/2022

Braves

W 4-3

Home

7/4/2022

Mets

L 7-4

Home

7/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
