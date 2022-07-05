How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nick Lodolo starts for the Cincinnati Reds against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Mets' .256 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (384 total runs).
- The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 339 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 69.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Alonso is fifth in home runs and first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .248 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Lindor ranks 39th in home runs and seventh in RBI among major league batters this season.
- Starling Marte has 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .279.
- Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .318 batting average.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury is batting .266 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 45 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Drury's home run total ranks 15th and his RBI tally is 29th.
- Tommy Pham has 65 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
- Pham ranks 57th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Kyle Farmer's batting average of .284 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Joey Votto has 45 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
Mets and Reds Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Astros
L 2-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Cubs
L 15-7
Away
7/1/2022
Braves
L 9-1
Home
7/2/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
7/3/2022
Braves
W 4-3
Home
7/4/2022
Mets
L 7-4
Home
7/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
7/9/2022
Rays
-
Home
