How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Nick Lodolo starts for the Cincinnati Reds against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Mets' .256 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (384 total runs).

The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 339 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 69.

Of all hitters in the majors, Alonso is fifth in home runs and first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .248 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Lindor ranks 39th in home runs and seventh in RBI among major league batters this season.

Starling Marte has 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .279.

Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .318 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury is batting .266 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 45 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Drury's home run total ranks 15th and his RBI tally is 29th.

Tommy Pham has 65 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Pham ranks 57th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Kyle Farmer's batting average of .284 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.

Joey Votto has 45 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Astros L 2-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/2/2022 Rangers L 7-3 Home 7/3/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Home 7/4/2022 Reds W 7-4 Away 7/5/2022 Reds - Away 7/6/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Marlins - Home 7/8/2022 Marlins - Home 7/9/2022 Marlins - Home 7/10/2022 Marlins - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Cubs L 15-7 Away 7/1/2022 Braves L 9-1 Home 7/2/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 7/3/2022 Braves W 4-3 Home 7/4/2022 Mets L 7-4 Home 7/5/2022 Mets - Home 7/6/2022 Mets - Home 7/7/2022 Pirates - Home 7/7/2022 Pirates - Home 7/8/2022 Rays - Home 7/9/2022 Rays - Home

