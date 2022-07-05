How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to take down C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies when the teams square off on Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank seventh in MLB with a .252 batting average.

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.0 runs per game (393 total).

The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .329 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 360 (4.6 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman is batting .306 with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

Including all hitters in the majors, Freeman's home runs place him 70th, and his RBI tally places him 18th.

Trea Turner has 59 runs batted in while hitting .312. Each is tops on the club.

Of all MLB hitters, Turner is 57th in homers and fifth in RBI.

Mookie Betts has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.

Will Smith is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.298), home runs (19) and runs batted in (64) this season.

In all of MLB, Cron ranks 11th in home runs and third in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 77 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Overall, Blackmon ranks 39th in home runs and 33rd in RBI this season.

Brendan Rodgers has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .262/.318/.434.

Connor Joe has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .371. He's slugging .397 on the year.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Rockies W 8-4 Away 6/30/2022 Padres W 3-1 Home 7/1/2022 Padres W 5-1 Home 7/2/2022 Padres W 7-2 Home 7/3/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Rockies - Home 7/5/2022 Rockies - Home 7/6/2022 Rockies - Home 7/7/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Cubs - Home 7/9/2022 Cubs - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Dodgers W 7-4 Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

