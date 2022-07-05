How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to take down C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies when the teams square off on Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank seventh in MLB with a .252 batting average.
  • The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.0 runs per game (393 total).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 360 (4.6 per game).
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman is batting .306 with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Freeman's home runs place him 70th, and his RBI tally places him 18th.
  • Trea Turner has 59 runs batted in while hitting .312. Each is tops on the club.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Turner is 57th in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Will Smith is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.298), home runs (19) and runs batted in (64) this season.
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks 11th in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 77 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.
  • Overall, Blackmon ranks 39th in home runs and 33rd in RBI this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .262/.318/.434.
  • Connor Joe has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .371. He's slugging .397 on the year.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

W 8-4

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

W 5-1

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

W 7-2

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/5/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/6/2022

Rockies

-

Home

7/7/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/28/2022

Dodgers

W 7-4

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

W 11-7

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-5

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

7/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

