Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds third base to score a run on an RBI single by right fielder Kyle Tucker (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros hit the field on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Zack Greinke, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
  • The Astros rank 14th in runs scored with 350, 4.4 per game.
  • The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 302 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 24 home runs and 57 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .310.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally ranks him seventh.
  • Tucker is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI so far this season.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .237 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 46 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Whit Merrifield has been key for Kansas City with three home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.
  • In all of MLB, Merrifield ranks 251st in home runs and 97th in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .314 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Benintendi is 251st among all batters in the majors in homers, and 116th in RBI.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs (11) and runs batted in (39) this season while batting .233.
  • Hunter Dozier has 67 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

W 7-6

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/3/2022

Tigers

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Astros

L 7-6

Away

7/5/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/8/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home



How To Watch

July
5
2022

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



