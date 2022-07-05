Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds third base to score a run on an RBI single by right fielder Kyle Tucker (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds third base to score a run on an RBI single by right fielder Kyle Tucker (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Greinke will start for the Kansas City Royals against the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
  • The Astros rank 14th in runs scored with 350, 4.4 per game.
  • The Astros are 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored 302 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .310, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 24 and runs batted in with 57.
  • Alvarez's home runs rank him second in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .259 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI so far this season.
  • Altuve has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .278.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .237 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 46 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Whit Merrifield has been key for Kansas City with 73 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .316.
  • Merrifield's home run total places him 251st in the majors, and he is 97th in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .314 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Benintendi is 251st in home runs and 116th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads the club in homers (11) and runs batted in (39) this season.
  • Hunter Dozier has 67 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Royals

W 7-6

Home

7/5/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

7/1/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Tigers

L 4-3

Away

7/3/2022

Tigers

W 7-4

Away

7/4/2022

Astros

L 7-6

Away

7/5/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/8/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/9/2022

Guardians

-

Home

7/10/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Luke Donald plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Luke Donald at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Anirban Lahiri plays a shot from the fairway of the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brandon Wu plays his shot from the 18th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Danny Willett plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Danny Willett at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy