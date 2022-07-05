Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Zack Greinke will start for the Kansas City Royals against the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- The Astros rank 14th in runs scored with 350, 4.4 per game.
- The Astros are 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Royals have scored 302 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .310, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 24 and runs batted in with 57.
- Alvarez's home runs rank him second in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .259 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
- Tucker ranks 22nd in homers and ninth in RBI so far this season.
- Altuve has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .278.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .237 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 46 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Whit Merrifield has been key for Kansas City with 73 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .316.
- Merrifield's home run total places him 251st in the majors, and he is 97th in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .314 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
- Benintendi is 251st in home runs and 116th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads the club in homers (11) and runs batted in (39) this season.
- Hunter Dozier has 67 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
Astros and Royals Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Yankees
W 2-1
Home
7/1/2022
Angels
W 8-1
Home
7/2/2022
Angels
W 9-1
Home
7/3/2022
Angels
W 4-2
Home
7/4/2022
Royals
W 7-6
Home
7/5/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/6/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/7/2022
Royals
-
Home
7/8/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
7/1/2022
Tigers
W 3-1
Away
7/2/2022
Tigers
L 4-3
Away
7/3/2022
Tigers
W 7-4
Away
7/4/2022
Astros
L 7-6
Away
7/5/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/6/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/7/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/8/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/9/2022
Guardians
-
Home
7/10/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
5
2022
Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)