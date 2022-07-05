Skip to main content

How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros go for their eighth straight win on Tuesday when they host the Royals in the second game of their four-game series.

The Houston Astros stayed hot on Monday when they battled back from a 5-0 deficit to get a 7-6 win over the Kansas City Royals.

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Astros trailed early but scored three runs in the eighth to tie the game and then got a walk-off home run by Yordan Alvarez in the bottom of the ninth to earn their seventh straight win.

The win pushed their record to 52-27 on the season and kept them 13.5 games up on the Mariners in the AL West.

The Royals have been playing better and nearly got a big win against the Astros in the opener but just couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss was just their second in the last five games as they try and dig themselves out of the big hole they put themselves in to begin the season.

Tuesday, they will send Zack Greinke to the mound looking to even the series. Greinke is 2-4 with a 4.38 ERA in his return to Kansas City.

The Royals, though, have won the last two times he started and will be looking to keep the streak alive on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) shoots the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Wings

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy