How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Astros go for their eighth straight win on Tuesday when they host the Royals in the second game of their four-game series.

The Houston Astros stayed hot on Monday when they battled back from a 5-0 deficit to get a 7-6 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

The Astros trailed early but scored three runs in the eighth to tie the game and then got a walk-off home run by Yordan Alvarez in the bottom of the ninth to earn their seventh straight win.

The win pushed their record to 52-27 on the season and kept them 13.5 games up on the Mariners in the AL West.

The Royals have been playing better and nearly got a big win against the Astros in the opener but just couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss was just their second in the last five games as they try and dig themselves out of the big hole they put themselves in to begin the season.

Tuesday, they will send Zack Greinke to the mound looking to even the series. Greinke is 2-4 with a 4.38 ERA in his return to Kansas City.

The Royals, though, have won the last two times he started and will be looking to keep the streak alive on Tuesday.

