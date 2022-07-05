How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Urias and Kyle Freeland are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies face off on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).

The Dodgers are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (393 total).

The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .329 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .262 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 360 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman is batting .306 with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

Freeman ranks 71st in home runs and 19th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner has 59 RBI while hitting .312. Both team-highs.

Turner ranks 57th in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Mookie Betts has 17 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Will Smith is batting .261 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.298), home runs (19) and runs batted in (64) this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron ranks 11th in home runs and third in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 77 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Blackmon is 39th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 33rd in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .262/.318/.434.

Connor Joe has 77 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Rockies W 8-4 Away 6/30/2022 Padres W 3-1 Home 7/1/2022 Padres W 5-1 Home 7/2/2022 Padres W 7-2 Home 7/3/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Rockies - Home 7/5/2022 Rockies - Home 7/6/2022 Rockies - Home 7/7/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Cubs - Home 7/9/2022 Cubs - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/28/2022 Dodgers W 7-4 Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/6/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/7/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

