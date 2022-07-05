Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Kyle Hendricks starting for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Brewers are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (379 total).
  • The Brewers rank 16th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank 10th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 349 (4.4 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez has put up a team-leading 16 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Tellez is 22nd in homers and 11th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .253 to lead the lineup.
  • Yelich ranks 100th in home runs and 116th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Willy Adames has 16 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Andrew McCutchen has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .252.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is batting .274 with 13 home runs and 35 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home run total ranks 39th and his RBI tally is 78th.
  • Ian Happ's batting average of .283 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Overall, Happ is 100th in homers and 66th in RBI this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.
  • Nico Hoerner has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .425 on the year.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

7/1/2022

Pirates

W 19-2

Away

7/2/2022

Pirates

L 7-4

Away

7/3/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

7/4/2022

Cubs

W 5-2

Home

7/5/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/6/2022

Cubs

-

Home

7/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/12/2022

Twins

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Reds

W 15-7

Home

7/1/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Home

7/2/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Home

7/3/2022

Red Sox

L 4-2

Home

7/4/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

7/5/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/6/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:10
PM/EST
