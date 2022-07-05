Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Kyle Hendricks starting for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- The Brewers are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (379 total).
- The Brewers rank 16th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs rank 10th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 349 (4.4 per game).
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks second in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez has put up a team-leading 16 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Tellez is 22nd in homers and 11th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .253 to lead the lineup.
- Yelich ranks 100th in home runs and 116th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Willy Adames has 16 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Andrew McCutchen has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .252.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras is batting .274 with 13 home runs and 35 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Contreras' home run total ranks 39th and his RBI tally is 78th.
- Ian Happ's batting average of .283 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Overall, Happ is 100th in homers and 66th in RBI this season.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.
- Nico Hoerner has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .425 on the year.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
7/1/2022
Pirates
W 19-2
Away
7/2/2022
Pirates
L 7-4
Away
7/3/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Away
7/4/2022
Cubs
W 5-2
Home
7/5/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/6/2022
Cubs
-
Home
7/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/12/2022
Twins
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Reds
W 15-7
Home
7/1/2022
Red Sox
W 6-5
Home
7/2/2022
Red Sox
W 3-1
Home
7/3/2022
Red Sox
L 4-2
Home
7/4/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Away
7/5/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/6/2022
Brewers
-
Away
7/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
5
2022
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)