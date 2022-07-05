Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Arraez and Jose Abreu are the hottest hitters on the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, who play on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.251).
  • The Twins score the 10th-most runs in baseball (370 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Twins' .321 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
  • The White Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 331 (4.2 per game).
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez leads the Twins with a team-high batting average of .348.
  • In all of MLB, Arraez ranks 222nd in home runs and 138th in RBI.
  • Byron Buxton's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 22 home runs and 40 runs batted in.
  • Max Kepler is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Gio Urshela is batting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu is batting .290 this season with a team-high 10 home runs.
  • Abreu ranks 72nd in home runs and 66th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (40) this season. He's batting .282 while slugging .410.
  • Robert is 100th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 47th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a .296 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 36 runs.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .326 with an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Guardians

L 5-3

Away

7/1/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Home

7/2/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

7/3/2022

Orioles

L 3-1

Home

7/4/2022

White Sox

W 6-3

Away

7/5/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/6/2022

White Sox

-

Away

7/8/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/10/2022

Rangers

-

Away

7/12/2022

Brewers

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

W 13-4

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Home

7/5/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/6/2022

Twins

-

Home

7/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/9/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
