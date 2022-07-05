Jul 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Arraez and Jose Abreu are the hottest hitters on the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, who play on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Twins have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.251).

The Twins score the 10th-most runs in baseball (370 total, 4.5 per game).

The Twins' .321 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The White Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The White Sox have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 331 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Arraez leads the Twins with a team-high batting average of .348.

In all of MLB, Arraez ranks 222nd in home runs and 138th in RBI.

Byron Buxton's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 22 home runs and 40 runs batted in.

Max Kepler is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Gio Urshela is batting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu is batting .290 this season with a team-high 10 home runs.

Abreu ranks 72nd in home runs and 66th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (40) this season. He's batting .282 while slugging .410.

Robert is 100th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 47th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with a .296 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 36 runs.

Tim Anderson is batting .326 with an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Guardians L 5-3 Away 7/1/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Home 7/2/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 7/3/2022 Orioles L 3-1 Home 7/4/2022 White Sox W 6-3 Away 7/5/2022 White Sox - Away 7/6/2022 White Sox - Away 7/8/2022 Rangers - Away 7/9/2022 Rangers - Away 7/10/2022 Rangers - Away 7/12/2022 Brewers - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 7/1/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 7/2/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 7/3/2022 Giants W 13-4 Away 7/4/2022 Twins L 6-3 Home 7/5/2022 Twins - Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home 7/7/2022 Tigers - Home 7/8/2022 Tigers - Home 7/9/2022 Tigers - Home 7/10/2022 Tigers - Home

