How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB online, TV channel

The Twins will hit the road to take on the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season flying by, fans have had a chance to see great action almost every single day. There will be more of the same around the league on Tuesday and one intriguing game to watch will feature the Minnesota Twins hitting the road to Chicago to face off against the White Sox.

How to Watch the Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago 4K

Live stream Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Coming into today's game, the Twins have gone 46-37 and look like a potential contender in the American League. Minnesota still has to figure out some consistency issues, but the talent is there. Taking the mound for the Twins tonight will be Chris Archer, who has gone 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA.

The White Sox hold a 38-40 record on the other side of this matchup. While they haven't looked the part of a playoff contender yet, there is still time to turn things around. Chicago will give the starting nod to Michael Kopech, who holds a 2-5 record and a 2.78 ERA.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch, with both teams needing a win to keep moving their way up in the standings. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.