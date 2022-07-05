How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins will hit the road to take on the White Sox in Chicago on Tuesday in MLB action.

With the 2022 MLB season flying by, fans have had a chance to see great action almost every single day. There will be more of the same around the league on Tuesday and one intriguing game to watch will feature the Minnesota Twins hitting the road to Chicago to face off against the White Sox.

How to Watch the Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago 4K

Live stream Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Coming into today's game, the Twins have gone 46-37 and look like a potential contender in the American League. Minnesota still has to figure out some consistency issues, but the talent is there. Taking the mound for the Twins tonight will be Chris Archer, who has gone 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA.

The White Sox hold a 38-40 record on the other side of this matchup. While they haven't looked the part of a playoff contender yet, there is still time to turn things around. Chicago will give the starting nod to Michael Kopech, who holds a 2-5 record and a 2.78 ERA.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch, with both teams needing a win to keep moving their way up in the standings. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago 4K
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) shoots the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Wings

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy