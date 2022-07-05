Jun 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) tags out Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) at home plate during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .256 batting average.

The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (384 total).

The Mets' .326 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.

The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 339 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).

Of all hitters in MLB, Alonso is fifth in homers and first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .248.

Lindor is 39th in homers in the majors and seventh in RBI.

Starling Marte is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .318 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .266.

In all of MLB, Drury ranks 15th in home runs and 29th in RBI.

Tommy Pham has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Pham ranks 57th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 85th in RBI.

Kyle Farmer's batting average of .284 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.

Joey Votto has 45 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Astros L 2-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Home 7/2/2022 Rangers L 7-3 Home 7/3/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Home 7/4/2022 Reds W 7-4 Away 7/5/2022 Reds - Away 7/6/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Marlins - Home 7/8/2022 Marlins - Home 7/9/2022 Marlins - Home 7/10/2022 Marlins - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Cubs L 15-7 Away 7/1/2022 Braves L 9-1 Home 7/2/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 7/3/2022 Braves W 4-3 Home 7/4/2022 Mets L 7-4 Home 7/5/2022 Mets - Home 7/6/2022 Mets - Home 7/7/2022 Pirates - Home 7/7/2022 Pirates - Home 7/8/2022 Rays - Home 7/9/2022 Rays - Home

