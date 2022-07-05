New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .256 batting average.
- The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (384 total).
- The Mets' .326 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.
- The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 339 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
- Of all hitters in MLB, Alonso is fifth in homers and first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .248.
- Lindor is 39th in homers in the majors and seventh in RBI.
- Starling Marte is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .318 batting average.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .266.
- In all of MLB, Drury ranks 15th in home runs and 29th in RBI.
- Tommy Pham has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .416 on the year.
- Pham ranks 57th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 85th in RBI.
- Kyle Farmer's batting average of .284 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Joey Votto has 45 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
Mets and Reds Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Astros
L 2-0
Home
7/1/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
L 7-3
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
W 7-4
Away
7/5/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/8/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Cubs
L 15-7
Away
7/1/2022
Braves
L 9-1
Home
7/2/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
7/3/2022
Braves
W 4-3
Home
7/4/2022
Mets
L 7-4
Home
7/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/6/2022
Mets
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/8/2022
Rays
-
Home
7/9/2022
Rays
-
Home
