New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) tags out Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) at home plate during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .256 batting average.
  • The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (384 total).
  • The Mets' .326 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.
  • The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 339 (4.3 per game).
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Alonso is fifth in homers and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .248.
  • Lindor is 39th in homers in the majors and seventh in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .318 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (17) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .266.
  • In all of MLB, Drury ranks 15th in home runs and 29th in RBI.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 65 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .416 on the year.
  • Pham ranks 57th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 85th in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer's batting average of .284 leads all Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Joey Votto has 45 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Astros

L 2-0

Home

7/1/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-1

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

7/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/8/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

L 15-7

Away

7/1/2022

Braves

L 9-1

Home

7/2/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

7/3/2022

Braves

W 4-3

Home

7/4/2022

Mets

L 7-4

Home

7/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/8/2022

Rays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Start your free trial today!
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

