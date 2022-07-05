How to Watch Mets at Reds: Stream MLB Live Online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mets at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets go for their third straight win on Tuesday when they take on the Reds in the second of a three-game series.

The New York Mets became the third team in the major leagues to win 50 games when they beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Monday.

How to Watch New York Mets at Cincinnati RedsToday:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 6;40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The win pushed their record back to 20 games over .500 and has them three and a half games up on the streaking Braves for first place in the NL East.

The Mets will now go for their third straight win as they try and clinch the series victory against the NL Central-worst Reds.

The Reds have been struggling all year and they have fallen into a slump as they have dropped five of their last six games.

They are currently tied with the Athletics for the fewest wins in baseball, but Tuesday, they will look to bounce back and get a big win against the Mets.

They will send Nick Lodolo to the mound looking to get that win. Lodolo is 1-2 on the season with a 5.52 ERA. He did pitch well in his last start going five and two-thirds innings, giving up just one run in a 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
