How to Watch Yankees at Pirates

The Pirates will look to knock off the number one team in baseball at home tonight when they take on the Yankees.

The Yankees (58-22) are on the road in Pittsburgh to kick off a quick two-game series against the Pirates (32-47). The Yankees are currently leading the AL East while the Pirates are in third in the NL Central with quite a bit of work to catch up to the second-place Cardinals.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Pirates just finished up a four-game series against the Brewers in which they split two games a piece. Game one was a close 8-7 battle which resulted in a victory for the Pirates, but game two ended up an embarrassing 19-2 loss. Luckily, the Pirates bounced back in game three and won 7-4. The Brewers finished out the series with a 2-0 win.

The Yankees are coming off of a series with the Guardians where they won games one and two to secure the series win. Cleveland was able to pick up the win in game three by a score of 2-0, but it didn't do much in the way of the leaderboard and the Yanks remain on top.

The Pirates will be looking to pick up a win or two over the best team in baseball this year and gain some momentum before going on a 12-game road trip. Tune in tonight to see if they are able to pull off the win.

