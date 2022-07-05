How to Watch Yankees at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates will look to knock off the number one team in baseball at home tonight when they take on the Yankees.

The Yankees (58-22) are on the road in Pittsburgh to kick off a quick two-game series against the Pirates (32-47). The Yankees are currently leading the AL East while the Pirates are in third in the NL Central with quite a bit of work to catch up to the second-place Cardinals. 

How to Watch New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Pirates just finished up a four-game series against the Brewers in which they split two games a piece. Game one was a close 8-7 battle which resulted in a victory for the Pirates, but game two ended up an embarrassing 19-2 loss. Luckily, the Pirates bounced back in game three and won 7-4. The Brewers finished out the series with a 2-0 win. 

The Yankees are coming off of a series with the Guardians where they won games one and two to secure the series win. Cleveland was able to pick up the win in game three by a score of 2-0, but it didn't do much in the way of the leaderboard and the Yanks remain on top. 

The Pirates will be looking to pick up a win or two over the best team in baseball this year and gain some momentum before going on a 12-game road trip. Tune in tonight to see if they are able to pull off the win. 

Regional restrictions may apply.  

How To Watch

July
5
2022

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Pirates

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_17863871
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. 76ers

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Fever

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Phillies: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Jun 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) tags out Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) at home plate during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) tags out Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) at home plate during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts as he walks off the field after striking out to end the game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Reds: Stream MLB Live Online, TV channel

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Soccer

How to Watch Copa Libertadores Round of 16, Second Leg

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy