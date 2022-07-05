How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (403 total, five per game).
  • The Yankees are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 291 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .282, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 29 and runs batted in with 59.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Judge is first in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Rizzo is fifth in homers and 15th in RBI.
  • LeMahieu has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .266.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has five doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks while batting .241.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs (15) and runs batted in (32) this season while batting .253.
  • Reynolds' home run total places him 28th in MLB, and he ranks 107th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .256 to lead Pittsburgh, while adding three homers and 25 runs batted in this season.
  • Overall, Hayes is 251st in homers and 162nd in RBI this season.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
  • Jack Suwinski is batting .221 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Yankees and Pirates Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Athletics

W 5-3

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

W 13-4

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

W 6-1

Away

7/3/2022

Guardians

L 2-0

Away

7/5/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/6/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

L 19-2

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

W 7-4

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

L 2-0

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

How To Watch

July
5
2022

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
