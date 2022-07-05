How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) stands in the on deck circle against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays, on Monday at Oakland Coliseum.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays are third in the majors with a .258 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (380 total).
  • The Blue Jays' .327 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 255 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with 19 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 53.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Guerrero is 11th in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • George Springer has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .258.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Springer is 28th in homers and 57th in RBI.
  • Alejandro Kirk paces the Blue Jays with a team-best batting average of .317.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .257 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy has been key for Oakland with nine home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 84th in home runs and 96th in RBI.
  • Andrus is batting .228 to lead Oakland, while adding five homers and 18 runs batted in this season.
  • Andrus is 177th in home runs and 225th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .276 on the year.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Rays

W 4-1

Home

7/1/2022

Rays

W 9-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

L 6-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

L 11-5

Home

7/3/2022

Rays

L 7-3

Home

7/4/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/5/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
