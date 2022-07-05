How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays, on Monday at Oakland Coliseum.
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays are third in the majors with a .258 batting average.
- The Blue Jays are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (380 total).
- The Blue Jays' .327 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 255 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with 19 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 53.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Guerrero is 11th in homers and 10th in RBI.
- George Springer has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .258.
- Among all MLB hitters, Springer is 28th in homers and 57th in RBI.
- Alejandro Kirk paces the Blue Jays with a team-best batting average of .317.
- Bo Bichette is batting .257 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy has been key for Oakland with nine home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 84th in home runs and 96th in RBI.
- Andrus is batting .228 to lead Oakland, while adding five homers and 18 runs batted in this season.
- Andrus is 177th in home runs and 225th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
- Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .276 on the year.
Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Rays
W 4-1
Home
7/1/2022
Rays
W 9-2
Home
7/2/2022
Rays
L 6-2
Home
7/2/2022
Rays
L 11-5
Home
7/3/2022
Rays
L 7-3
Home
7/4/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/5/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/6/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
L 8-6
Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
