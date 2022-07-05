How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) stands in the on deck circle against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays, on Monday at Oakland Coliseum.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Blue Jays are third in the majors with a .258 batting average.

The Blue Jays are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (380 total).

The Blue Jays' .327 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 255 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with 19 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 53.

Including all hitters in the majors, Guerrero is 11th in homers and 10th in RBI.

George Springer has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .258.

Among all MLB hitters, Springer is 28th in homers and 57th in RBI.

Alejandro Kirk paces the Blue Jays with a team-best batting average of .317.

Bo Bichette is batting .257 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy has been key for Oakland with nine home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 84th in home runs and 96th in RBI.

Andrus is batting .228 to lead Oakland, while adding five homers and 18 runs batted in this season.

Andrus is 177th in home runs and 225th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10 and runs batted in with 36.

Tony Kemp has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .299. He's slugging .276 on the year.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Rays W 4-1 Home 7/1/2022 Rays W 9-2 Home 7/2/2022 Rays L 6-2 Home 7/2/2022 Rays L 11-5 Home 7/3/2022 Rays L 7-3 Home 7/4/2022 Athletics - Away 7/5/2022 Athletics - Away 7/6/2022 Athletics - Away 7/7/2022 Mariners - Away 7/8/2022 Mariners - Away 7/9/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Mariners L 8-6 Away 7/1/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/2/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/3/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Astros - Home 7/9/2022 Astros - Home 7/10/2022 Astros - Home

Regional restrictions apply.