How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will meet on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies' .248 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (385 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies' .317 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.

The Nationals' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

The Nationals rank 24th in the league with 327 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber has managed a team-high 23 home runs and has driven in 51 runs.

Schwarber ranks third in homers and 16th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Rhys Hoskins has 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .257.

Hoskins is 15th in homers and 42nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Nicholas Castellanos has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .248.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell is batting .322 with 47 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Bell's home run total ranks 51st and his RBI tally is 23rd.

Soto leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 33 runs and slugging .442.

Soto is 28th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Nelson Cruz has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .319 on the year.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 6/30/2022 Braves W 14-4 Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals W 5-3 Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals L 7-6 Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home 7/7/2022 Nationals - Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Home 7/1/2022 Marlins L 6-3 Home 7/2/2022 Marlins L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 7/4/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Home 7/5/2022 Phillies - Away 7/6/2022 Phillies - Away 7/7/2022 Phillies - Away 7/8/2022 Braves - Away 7/9/2022 Braves - Away 7/10/2022 Braves - Away

