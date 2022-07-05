How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will meet on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .248 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
  • The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (385 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Phillies' .317 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.
  • The Nationals' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Nationals rank 24th in the league with 327 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber has managed a team-high 23 home runs and has driven in 51 runs.
  • Schwarber ranks third in homers and 16th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .257.
  • Hoskins is 15th in homers and 42nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .248.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell is batting .322 with 47 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Bell's home run total ranks 51st and his RBI tally is 23rd.
  • Soto leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 33 runs and slugging .442.
  • Soto is 28th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Nelson Cruz has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .319 on the year.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

W 14-4

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

W 5-3

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

L 7-6

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Home

7/1/2022

Marlins

L 6-3

Home

7/2/2022

Marlins

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

7/4/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Home

7/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
