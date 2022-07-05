How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will meet on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .248 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (385 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Phillies' .317 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.
- The Nationals' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- The Nationals rank 24th in the league with 327 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber has managed a team-high 23 home runs and has driven in 51 runs.
- Schwarber ranks third in homers and 16th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Rhys Hoskins has 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .257.
- Hoskins is 15th in homers and 42nd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .248.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell is batting .322 with 47 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Bell's home run total ranks 51st and his RBI tally is 23rd.
- Soto leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 33 runs and slugging .442.
- Soto is 28th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Nelson Cruz has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.
- Cesar Hernandez has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .319 on the year.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
W 14-4
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
W 5-3
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
L 7-6
Home
7/3/2022
Cardinals
W 4-0
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Home
7/1/2022
Marlins
L 6-3
Home
7/2/2022
Marlins
L 5-3
Home
7/3/2022
Marlins
L 7-4
Home
7/4/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Home
7/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/8/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/9/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/10/2022
Braves
-
Away
