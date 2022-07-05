How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Taillon will start for the New York Yankees on Tuesday at PNC Park against Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET in this first game of a two-game series.

Yankees vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
  • The Yankees have the top offense in MLB action scoring five runs per game (403 total runs).
  • The Yankees' .320 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 291 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .282, and paces the Yankees in home runs, with 29 and runs batted in with 59.
  • Among all major league hitters, Judge ranks 33rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 37 walks while batting .219.
  • Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs in the majors and 15th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks.
  • Giancarlo Stanton has five doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks while batting .241.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .253 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 32 RBI.
  • Reynolds is 28th in homers and 107th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .256 average while slugging three homers and driving in 25 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Hayes is 251st in home runs and 162nd in RBI.
  • Vogelbach has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.336/.435.
  • Jack Suwinski has 42 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Yankees and Pirates Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Athletics

W 5-3

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

W 13-4

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

W 6-1

Away

7/3/2022

Guardians

L 2-0

Away

7/5/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/6/2022

Pirates

-

Away

7/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

7/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

L 19-2

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

W 7-4

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

L 2-0

Home

7/5/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/6/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

7/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

How To Watch

July
5
2022

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
