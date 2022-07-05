How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Jul 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Taillon will start for the New York Yankees on Tuesday at PNC Park against Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET in this first game of a two-game series.

Yankees vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

The Yankees have the top offense in MLB action scoring five runs per game (403 total runs).

The Yankees' .320 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 291 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .282, and paces the Yankees in home runs, with 29 and runs batted in with 59.

Among all major league hitters, Judge ranks 33rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 37 walks while batting .219.

Rizzo ranks fifth in home runs in the majors and 15th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Giancarlo Stanton has five doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks while batting .241.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .253 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 32 RBI.

Reynolds is 28th in homers and 107th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .256 average while slugging three homers and driving in 25 runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Hayes is 251st in home runs and 162nd in RBI.

Vogelbach has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.336/.435.

Jack Suwinski has 42 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Yankees and Pirates Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Athletics W 5-3 Home 6/30/2022 Astros L 2-1 Away 7/2/2022 Guardians W 13-4 Away 7/2/2022 Guardians W 6-1 Away 7/3/2022 Guardians L 2-0 Away 7/5/2022 Pirates - Away 7/6/2022 Pirates - Away 7/7/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/8/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 7/10/2022 Red Sox - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/30/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 7/1/2022 Brewers L 19-2 Home 7/2/2022 Brewers W 7-4 Home 7/3/2022 Brewers L 2-0 Home 7/5/2022 Yankees - Home 7/6/2022 Yankees - Home 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/7/2022 Reds - Away 7/8/2022 Brewers - Away 7/9/2022 Brewers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.