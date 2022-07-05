How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Padres rank 15th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
  • The Padres have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (367 total runs).
  • The Padres' .316 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
  • The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 24th in the league with 327 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has posted a team-best batting average of .318.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Machado is 51st in home runs and 25th in RBI.
  • Profar is hitting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.
  • Profar is 100th in homers in the majors and 60th in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while batting .244.
  • Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .269.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .279 this season with a team-high 15 home runs.
  • Rodriguez's home run total places him 28th in the majors, and he is 36th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has 73 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
  • Overall, Crawford is 179th in homers and 193rd in RBI this year.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slashing .240/.333/.433 this season for the Mariners.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .218 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .290 this season.

Padres and Mariners Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

7/1/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

7/2/2022

Dodgers

L 7-2

Away

7/3/2022

Dodgers

W 4-2

Away

7/4/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

7/5/2022

Mariners

-

Home

7/7/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

7/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Athletics

W 8-6

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

L 3-1

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

W 8-2

Away

7/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

7/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/9/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

