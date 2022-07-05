How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Padres vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Padres rank 15th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

The Padres have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (367 total runs).

The Padres' .316 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

The Mariners rank 24th in the league with 327 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has posted a team-best batting average of .318.

Including all hitters in MLB, Machado is 51st in home runs and 25th in RBI.

Profar is hitting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.

Profar is 100th in homers in the majors and 60th in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while batting .244.

Eric Hosmer has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .269.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .279 this season with a team-high 15 home runs.

Rodriguez's home run total places him 28th in the majors, and he is 36th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 73 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Overall, Crawford is 179th in homers and 193rd in RBI this year.

Eugenio Suarez is slashing .240/.333/.433 this season for the Mariners.

Adam Frazier is batting .218 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .290 this season.

Padres and Mariners Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers L 7-2 Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 7/5/2022 Mariners - Home 7/7/2022 Giants - Home 7/8/2022 Giants - Home 7/9/2022 Giants - Home 7/10/2022 Giants - Home 7/11/2022 Rockies - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Athletics W 8-6 Home 7/1/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/4/2022 Padres W 8-2 Away 7/5/2022 Padres - Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/12/2022 Nationals - Away

