How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB online, TV channel

How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks go for their second straight win on Tuesday when they host the Giants in the second game of their three-game series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks got a big win on Monday when they knocked off the division rival San Francisco Giants 8-3.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The win snapped a two-game losing streak and put them a game up on the Rockies for last place in the NL Central.

Tuesday, they will send Tyler Gilbert to the mound looking to clinch a series win against the Giants. Gilbert is still looking for his first win of the year as he is 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA.

The Giants will counter with Alex Wood as they try and snap a five-game losing streak. Wood is 5-7 on the season with a 5.03 ERA.

The Giants lost his last two starts but won the three previous. They need Wood to pitch better on Tuesday as they look to get back in the win column and snap their slump.

The five straight losses have dropped them to 40-38 on the season and has them nine and a half games back of the first-place Dodgers. They are also five games back of the Padres for second place in the NL West.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
