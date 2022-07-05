How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Clevinger takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at PETCO Park against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Padres vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

The Padres have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (367 total runs).

The Padres are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored 327 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (12), runs batted in (46) and has posted a team-high batting average of .318.

Including all batters in the majors, Machado's home runs place him 51st, and his RBI tally places him 25th.

Jurickson Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks while hitting .243.

Profar ranks 100th in homers and 60th in RBI so far this year.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez is batting .279 this season with a team-high 15 home runs.

Rodriguez's home run total puts him 28th in the majors, and he ranks 36th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 73 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 179th in home runs and 193rd in RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has 72 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.333/.433.

Adam Frazier is batting .218 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .290 this season.

Padres and Mariners Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 7/1/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 7/2/2022 Dodgers L 7-2 Away 7/3/2022 Dodgers W 4-2 Away 7/4/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 7/5/2022 Mariners - Home 7/7/2022 Giants - Home 7/8/2022 Giants - Home 7/9/2022 Giants - Home 7/10/2022 Giants - Home 7/11/2022 Rockies - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Athletics W 8-6 Home 7/1/2022 Athletics L 3-1 Home 7/2/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/3/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 7/4/2022 Padres W 8-2 Away 7/5/2022 Padres - Away 7/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/9/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/12/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.