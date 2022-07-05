Skip to main content

How to Watch Rays at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox go for their third straight win on Tuesday when they take on the division-rival Rays at home.

The Tampa Rays saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Monday when they were shut out in a 4-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rays were coming off three straight wins against the Blue Jays (and were looking to pull even with the Red Sox in the standings) but couldn't get their bats going in the loss.

They are now two games back of the Red Sox and a half-game back of the Blue Jays as all three teams are fighting for the three wild card spots in the American League.

Tuesday, the Rays will send Jeffrey Springs to the mound looking to even the series. The Rays have won his last five starts and will be going for number six.

The Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta as they try and clinch the series win. Pivetta has been good this year, going 8-5 with a 3.23 ERA. The Red Sox have won his last four starts and, like the Rays, will be looking to keep the streak going.

Regional restrictions may apply.

