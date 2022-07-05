How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) stands in the on deck circle against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to get the better of Cole Irvin, the Oakland Athletics' starter, on Monday at 9:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .258 batting average is third-best in MLB.

The Blue Jays have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (380 total runs).

The Blue Jays are second in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .212.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 255 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has posted a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.

Guerrero ranks 11th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

George Springer is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Springer is 28th in homers and 57th in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .317 batting average.

Bo Bichette has 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .257.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .226 with nine home runs and 33 RBI for Oakland this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home run total ranks 83rd and his RBI tally is 94th.

Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting with a .228 average while slugging five homers and driving in 18 runs.

Andrus is 178th in homers and 225th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Seth Brown leads the club in homers (10) and runs batted in (36) this season.

Tony Kemp is batting .216 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .276 this season.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/30/2022 Rays W 4-1 Home 7/1/2022 Rays W 9-2 Home 7/2/2022 Rays L 6-2 Home 7/2/2022 Rays L 11-5 Home 7/3/2022 Rays L 7-3 Home 7/4/2022 Athletics - Away 7/5/2022 Athletics - Away 7/6/2022 Athletics - Away 7/7/2022 Mariners - Away 7/8/2022 Mariners - Away 7/9/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Away 6/30/2022 Mariners L 8-6 Away 7/1/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Away 7/2/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/3/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 7/4/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/5/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 7/8/2022 Astros - Home 7/9/2022 Astros - Home 7/10/2022 Astros - Home

Regional restrictions apply.