How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to get the better of Cole Irvin, the Oakland Athletics' starter, on Monday at 9:07 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, July 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .258 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (380 total runs).
- The Blue Jays are second in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .212.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 255 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has posted a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.
- Guerrero ranks 11th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- George Springer is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- Springer is 28th in homers and 57th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
- Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .317 batting average.
- Bo Bichette has 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .257.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy is batting .226 with nine home runs and 33 RBI for Oakland this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home run total ranks 83rd and his RBI tally is 94th.
- Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting with a .228 average while slugging five homers and driving in 18 runs.
- Andrus is 178th in homers and 225th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Seth Brown leads the club in homers (10) and runs batted in (36) this season.
- Tony Kemp is batting .216 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .276 this season.
Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Rays
W 4-1
Home
7/1/2022
Rays
W 9-2
Home
7/2/2022
Rays
L 6-2
Home
7/2/2022
Rays
L 11-5
Home
7/3/2022
Rays
L 7-3
Home
7/4/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/5/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/6/2022
Athletics
-
Away
7/7/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
L 8-6
Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
7/4/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/5/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
7/8/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/9/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)