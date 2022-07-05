How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) stands in the on deck circle against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to get the better of Cole Irvin, the Oakland Athletics' starter, on Monday at 9:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .258 batting average is third-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (380 total runs).
  • The Blue Jays are second in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .212.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 255 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has posted a team-high 19 home runs and has driven in 53 runs.
  • Guerrero ranks 11th in home runs and 10th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • George Springer is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Springer is 28th in homers and 57th in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .317 batting average.
  • Bo Bichette has 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .257.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .226 with nine home runs and 33 RBI for Oakland this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home run total ranks 83rd and his RBI tally is 94th.
  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting with a .228 average while slugging five homers and driving in 18 runs.
  • Andrus is 178th in homers and 225th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Seth Brown leads the club in homers (10) and runs batted in (36) this season.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .216 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .276 this season.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Rays

W 4-1

Home

7/1/2022

Rays

W 9-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

L 6-2

Home

7/2/2022

Rays

L 11-5

Home

7/3/2022

Rays

L 7-3

Home

7/4/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/5/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/6/2022

Athletics

-

Away

7/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

7/4/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/5/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

7/8/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/9/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
