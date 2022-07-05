How to Watch Blue Jays at Athletics: Stream MLB online, TV channel

The Athletics go for their second straight win on Tuesday when they host the Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series.

The Oakland Athletics picked up a massive 5-1 win on Monday against the stumbling Toronto Blue Jays. The win was just their second in the last eight games, putting them in a position to win just their second series since the end of May.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The A's took two of three from the Royals near the end of June but are just 8-28 over their last 36 games.

It has been a struggle for the A's this year, but they can clinch a surprising series win against the Blue Jays with a win on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays, though, will be looking to even the series as they try and snap a four-game losing streak.

They dropped the last three games to the Rays at home and then started their road trip off with the loss to the A's on Monday.

Tuesday, they will send Yusei Kikuchi to the mound looking to get that win. Kikuchi is 3-4 on the season with a 4.74 ERA.

He did throw well in his last start, giving up just one run in six solid innings against the Rays.

