How to Watch Blue Jays at Athletics: Stream MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Blue Jays at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics go for their second straight win on Tuesday when they host the Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series.

The Oakland Athletics picked up a massive 5-1 win on Monday against the stumbling Toronto Blue Jays. The win was just their second in the last eight games, putting them in a position to win just their second series since the end of May.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The A's took two of three from the Royals near the end of June but are just 8-28 over their last 36 games.

It has been a struggle for the A's this year, but they can clinch a surprising series win against the Blue Jays with a win on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays, though, will be looking to even the series as they try and snap a four-game losing streak.

They dropped the last three games to the Rays at home and then started their road trip off with the loss to the A's on Monday.

Tuesday, they will send Yusei Kikuchi to the mound looking to get that win. Kikuchi is 3-4 on the season with a 4.74 ERA.

He did throw well in his last start, giving up just one run in six solid innings against the Rays.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) scores a run and celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Athletics: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) and Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) and first baseman Christian Walker (53) and relief pitcher Luke Weaver (7) and catcher Carson Kelly (18) s celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds third base to score a run on an RBI single by right fielder Kyle Tucker (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds third base to score a run on an RBI single by right fielder Kyle Tucker (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) reacts after striking out with a runner on third base against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) shoots the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy