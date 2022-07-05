How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Paolo Espino starting for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies' .248 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (385 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies' .317 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

The Nationals have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 327 (four per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (51).

Schwarber ranks third in homers and 16th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .257 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Hoskins ranks 15th in home runs and 42nd in RBI so far this season.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

J.T. Realmuto has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .242.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell is batting .322 with 47 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Bell's home run total is 51st and his RBI tally is 23rd.

Juan Soto's 15 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 33 runs this season while slugging .442.

Soto is 28th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Nelson Cruz is slashing .241/.322/.369 this season for the Nationals.

Cesar Hernandez has 83 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .319 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Braves L 4-1 Home 6/30/2022 Braves W 14-4 Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals W 5-3 Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals L 7-6 Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals W 4-0 Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home 7/6/2022 Nationals - Home 7/7/2022 Nationals - Home 7/8/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/9/2022 Cardinals - Away 7/10/2022 Cardinals - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Home 7/1/2022 Marlins L 6-3 Home 7/2/2022 Marlins L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 7/4/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Home 7/5/2022 Phillies - Away 7/6/2022 Phillies - Away 7/7/2022 Phillies - Away 7/8/2022 Braves - Away 7/9/2022 Braves - Away 7/10/2022 Braves - Away

