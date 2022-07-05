How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Paolo Espino starting for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .248 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (385 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Phillies' .317 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 327 (four per game).
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (51).
  • Schwarber ranks third in homers and 16th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .257 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 15th in home runs and 42nd in RBI so far this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .242.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell is batting .322 with 47 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Bell's home run total is 51st and his RBI tally is 23rd.
  • Juan Soto's 15 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 33 runs this season while slugging .442.
  • Soto is 28th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Nelson Cruz is slashing .241/.322/.369 this season for the Nationals.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 83 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .319 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Braves

L 4-1

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

W 14-4

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

W 5-3

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

L 7-6

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

W 4-0

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

7/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Home

7/1/2022

Marlins

L 6-3

Home

7/2/2022

Marlins

L 5-3

Home

7/3/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

7/4/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Home

7/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) shoots the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Twins at White Sox: Stream MLB online, TV channel

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Wings

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jack Suwinski (65), Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10), and Pirates right fielder Bligh Madris (66) celebrate after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates win with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy