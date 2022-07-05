How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Paolo Espino starting for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .248 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (385 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Phillies' .317 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- The Nationals have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 327 (four per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (51).
- Schwarber ranks third in homers and 16th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .257 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- Hoskins ranks 15th in home runs and 42nd in RBI so far this season.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- J.T. Realmuto has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .242.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell is batting .322 with 47 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Bell's home run total is 51st and his RBI tally is 23rd.
- Juan Soto's 15 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 33 runs this season while slugging .442.
- Soto is 28th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Nelson Cruz is slashing .241/.322/.369 this season for the Nationals.
- Cesar Hernandez has 83 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .319 this season.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Braves
L 4-1
Home
6/30/2022
Braves
W 14-4
Home
7/1/2022
Cardinals
W 5-3
Home
7/2/2022
Cardinals
L 7-6
Home
7/3/2022
Cardinals
W 4-0
Home
7/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/6/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
7/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
7/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Home
7/1/2022
Marlins
L 6-3
Home
7/2/2022
Marlins
L 5-3
Home
7/3/2022
Marlins
L 7-4
Home
7/4/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Home
7/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/6/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/7/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/8/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/9/2022
Braves
-
Away
7/10/2022
Braves
-
Away
