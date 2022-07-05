How to Watch Nationals at Phillies: Stream MLB online, TV channel

The Nationals hit the road on Tuesday for the first game of a three-game series with the Phillies.

The Washington Nationals begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday as they to snap a five-game losing streak.

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: July 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Nationals won three in a row, but lost the last game of their series with the Pirates before also being swept by the Marlins to lose five straight.

They will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they send Paolo Espino to the mound. Espino has an excellent 2.80 ERA, but the Nationals have lost three of his last four starts.

The Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sanchez looking to get a win in the opener. Sanchez has started just one game this year and will most likely be used as an opener with the bullpen looking to win the game on Tuesday.

The Phillies come into the series winners of three of their last four and got a big series win against the Cardinals over the weekend. They now sit just eight games back of the first-place Mets and four and a half games back of the Braves for second place.

