How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/5/2022

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) high fives a teammate after scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker hit the field against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Chase Field.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .237 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (368 total runs).

The Giants' .320 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in the league with 337 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-best 41 runs batted in.

Flores ranks 85th in homers and 45th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Pederson's 17 home runs pace his team.

Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .236.

Darin Ruf has nine doubles, six home runs and 34 walks while hitting .220.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs (21) and runs batted in (42) this season while batting .204.

Walker is eighth in home runs and 42nd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .263 average while slugging five homers and driving in 25 runs.

Marte is 179th in homers and 162nd in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Daulton Varsho has 65 hits this season and a slash line of .242/.301/.416.

David Peralta is batting .251 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Home 7/1/2022 White Sox L 1-0 Home 7/2/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Home 7/3/2022 White Sox L 13-4 Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-3 Away 7/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/6/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 7/7/2022 Padres - Away 7/8/2022 Padres - Away 7/9/2022 Padres - Away 7/10/2022 Padres - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/29/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 7/1/2022 Rockies W 9-3 Away 7/2/2022 Rockies L 11-7 Away 7/3/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 7/4/2022 Giants W 8-3 Home 7/5/2022 Giants - Home 7/6/2022 Giants - Home 7/7/2022 Rockies - Home 7/8/2022 Rockies - Home 7/9/2022 Rockies - Home 7/10/2022 Rockies - Home

Regional restrictions apply.