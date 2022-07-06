How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Max Fried gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.249).
  • The Braves are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (391 total).
  • The Braves are 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Cardinals' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 387.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a .299 batting average.
  • Swanson's home runs place him 36th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.
  • Austin Riley's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 21 home runs and 51 runs batted in.
  • Riley is eighth in homers in baseball and 17th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .256 with 32 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .228.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in home runs with 19, runs batted in with 65 and his batting average of .340 is also best on his team.
  • In all of baseball, Goldschmidt is 12th in homers and second in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .296 with an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .538 this season.
  • Arenado ranks 16th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 10th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
  • Brendan Donovan has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .401. He's slugging .405 on the year.

Braves and Cardinals Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Reds

W 9-1

Away

7/2/2022

Reds

W 4-1

Away

7/3/2022

Reds

L 4-3

Away

7/4/2022

Cardinals

W 6-3

Home

7/5/2022

Cardinals

W 7-1

Home

7/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/10/2022

Nationals

-

Home

7/11/2022

Mets

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Phillies

L 5-3

Away

7/2/2022

Phillies

W 7-6

Away

7/3/2022

Phillies

L 4-0

Away

7/4/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

7/5/2022

Braves

L 7-1

Away

7/6/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

7/8/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/10/2022

Phillies

-

Home

7/11/2022

Phillies

-

Home

How To Watch

July
6
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
