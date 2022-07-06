How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Jul 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) runs to third base around Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Sampson gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

The Brewers are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (382 total).

The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 357 (4.4 per game).

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .326.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (17) and runs batted in (55).

In all of MLB, Tellez is 16th in homers and 10th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has a club-leading .251 batting average.

Yelich is 104th in homers and 121st in RBI in the majors.

Willy Adames is batting .207 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .249 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 71 hits, an OBP of .392 plus a slugging percentage of .498.

In all of the major leagues, Contreras ranks 41st in home runs and 81st in RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .283 average while slugging eight homers and driving in 38 runs.

Happ ranks 104th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 63rd in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 45.

Nico Hoerner is batting .307 with an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Pirates W 19-2 Away 7/2/2022 Pirates L 7-4 Away 7/3/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Away 7/4/2022 Cubs W 5-2 Home 7/5/2022 Cubs L 8-3 Home 7/6/2022 Cubs - Home 7/8/2022 Pirates - Home 7/9/2022 Pirates - Home 7/10/2022 Pirates - Home 7/12/2022 Twins - Away 7/13/2022 Twins - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 7/2/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Home 7/3/2022 Red Sox L 4-2 Home 7/4/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 7/5/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 7/6/2022 Brewers - Away 7/7/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/8/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/9/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/10/2022 Dodgers - Away 7/12/2022 Orioles - Home

