How to Watch Cubs at Brewers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The rubber match between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers sees the series tied 1-1 today.

Before hitting the road to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a huge four-game series, the Chicago Cubs (33-48) finish up their series in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (47-36) after splitting the first two games.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers today:

Game Date: July 6, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Chicago took the second game of its road series in Milwaukee with an 8-3 win behind efficient bats and strong pitching.

Over the last 10 games, both of these teams have played solid baseball. The Cubs are 6-4 in its previous 10 games as they are close to catching the Pirates, who are just a half-game ahead of them now.

Milwaukee has gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, but a loss today would give Chicago a full game back in the division lead.

In the first game of this series, the Brewers won 5-2 in extra innings, scoring three runs in the bottom of the 10th on the back of a Victor Caratini three-run homerun.

In the second game of the series, Milwaukee jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and carried that into the fourth inning before the Chicago offense woke up. The Cubs scored eight runs in three innings to put the game out of reach.

Today’s pitching match-up is Adrian Sampson (0-0, 3.38 ERA) and Corbin Burns (7-4, 2.36 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

