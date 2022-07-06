How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox take on Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.254).
- The White Sox have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (333 total runs).
- The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Twins rank sixth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- The Twins are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 378 total runs this season.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs rank him 73rd, and his RBI tally places him 69th.
- Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 40 runs batted in.
- Robert is 104th in homers and 53rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Andrew Vaughn has put up a team-high batting average of .291.
- Tim Anderson is hitting .320 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
Twins Impact Players
- Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 28 RBI.
- Arraez's home run total places him 222nd in the majors, and he is 139th in RBI.
- Buxton is slugging .564 this season, with a team-best 22 homers while driving in 40 runs.
- Buxton is currently fifth in homers and 53rd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Max Kepler has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.345/.397.
- Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in with 41 while batting .237 with 10 homers.
White Sox and Twins Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Giants
W 1-0
Away
7/2/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Away
7/3/2022
Giants
W 13-4
Away
7/4/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Home
7/5/2022
Twins
L 8-2
Home
7/6/2022
Twins
-
Home
7/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/9/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
7/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Home
7/2/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
7/3/2022
Orioles
L 3-1
Home
7/4/2022
White Sox
W 6-3
Away
7/5/2022
White Sox
W 8-2
Away
7/6/2022
White Sox
-
Away
7/8/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/9/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/10/2022
Rangers
-
Away
7/12/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/13/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)