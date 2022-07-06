How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 7/6/2022

Jul 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with left fielder Leury Garcia (28) after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox take on Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.254).

The White Sox have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (333 total runs).

The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Twins rank sixth in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The Twins are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 378 total runs this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs.

Among all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs rank him 73rd, and his RBI tally places him 69th.

Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 40 runs batted in.

Robert is 104th in homers and 53rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Andrew Vaughn has put up a team-high batting average of .291.

Tim Anderson is hitting .320 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .346. He's also hit four home runs with 28 RBI.

Arraez's home run total places him 222nd in the majors, and he is 139th in RBI.

Buxton is slugging .564 this season, with a team-best 22 homers while driving in 40 runs.

Buxton is currently fifth in homers and 53rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Max Kepler has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.345/.397.

Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in with 41 while batting .237 with 10 homers.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 7/2/2022 Giants W 5-3 Away 7/3/2022 Giants W 13-4 Away 7/4/2022 Twins L 6-3 Home 7/5/2022 Twins L 8-2 Home 7/6/2022 Twins - Home 7/7/2022 Tigers - Home 7/8/2022 Tigers - Home 7/9/2022 Tigers - Home 7/10/2022 Tigers - Home 7/11/2022 Guardians - Away

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/1/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Home 7/2/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 7/3/2022 Orioles L 3-1 Home 7/4/2022 White Sox W 6-3 Away 7/5/2022 White Sox W 8-2 Away 7/6/2022 White Sox - Away 7/8/2022 Rangers - Away 7/9/2022 Rangers - Away 7/10/2022 Rangers - Away 7/12/2022 Brewers - Home 7/13/2022 Brewers - Home

